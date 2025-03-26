Spring K-Royal Culture Festival to offer separate reservations for foreigners
Reservations for the English language programs of the upcoming Spring K-Royal Culture Festival will be open exclusively to foreigners starting Thursday, announced its organizer, Korea Heritage Agency (KHA), on Wednesday.
The festival is an immersive cultural event held biannually at five ancient palaces in Seoul — Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu, Changgyeong and Gyeonghui — as well as the Jongmyo Shrine.
This year's festival marks its 11th edition, running from April 26 to May 4. The KHA said it has expanded the number of foreigner-friendly programs from one last year to four this year.
From April 26 to 30, nighttime viewings will take place at Gyeongbok Palace, Korea's first and most iconic château of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Dubbed “Time Travel: Sejong — A Journey Through The Night," the self-guided viewings around the palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, are expected to highlight the achievements of King Sejong (1397-1450), the fourth king of the Joseon Dynasty.
The palace will also open its northern wing to the public at night for the first time, including Hyangwonjeong Pavilion, Jibokjae Hall and Geoncheong Palace, according to the KHA.
Reservations are required, and each viewing session is limited to 200 participants. Admission is 10,000 won ($7) per person.
At Changdeok Palace in Jongno District, morning tours titled “Awakening the Morning Palace” will run from April 30 to May 4.
The program, which repeats from last year, will offer slots exclusively to foreigners in the festival's upcoming edition. Led in English by French television personality Fabien Yoon, visitors will learn about the palace's history, the KHA said.
Up to 40 participants can join per session through reservation. Admission is 10,000 won per person.
Deoksu Palace in Jung District, central Seoul, will host a gastronomic program, “The Emperor’s Dining Table,” being newly introduced this year, from May 1 to 3.
Visitors will be able to enjoy ancient Korean cuisine while listening to historical stories told in English. It is open to a maximum of 20 participants per session. Reservations are required. Admission is 10,000 won per person.
Changgyeong Palace in Jongno District will be operating a program themed around traditional Korean attire.
Held from April 30 to May 4, “Welcome, You in Hanbok” is expected to be a “romantic palace date” for couples who will dress in hanbok (traditional Korean dress) and explore recommended routes around the palace, enjoy royal-style refreshments and write love letters.
Each session allows up to 15 couples for an admission fee of 20,000 won per pair.
Additional information is available on the local online travel platform Creatrip. Reservations open on the same platform at 10 a.m. on March 27.
Reservations for Korean participants will open separately on April 8 via Ticketlink.
