Hyundai's $21 billion U.S. investment: Korea must enhance Its own appeal (KOR)

Hyundai Motor Group has announced a new $21 billion investment in the United States over the next four years. Executive Chairman Chung Euisun revealed the plan during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday. As part of this investment, Hyundai Steel will build a low-carbon automotive steel plant in Louisiana. Additionally, Hyundai Motor Group’s Metaplant America (HMGMA) factory in Savannah, Georgia, is set to be completed on April 26.These projects are expected to create nearly 10,000 jobs — 1,300 at the Louisiana steel plant and 8,500 at the Georgia EV factory. The Georgia plant was first promised during a 2019 meeting between Chung and then-President Trump in Seoul, and its completion coincides with Trump’s second term. During their brief 3-minute-40-second interaction at the White House, Chung and Trump made eye contact 16 times. Trump praised Hyundai Motor, saying it was a “great company” and that it would not have to pay tariffs in the United States.Hyundai’s continued investment in the United States is, to some extent, a business necessity. Since the automaker’s initial entry into the American market with the Pony 39 years ago, it has sold nearly 30 million cars in the country, with annual sales reaching 1 million units. To accommodate this demand, Hyundai plans to expand the Georgia plant’s production capacity by 200,000 vehicles, raising its annual U.S. manufacturing output to 1.2 million units. This is a strategic investment to bolster sales. The problem, however, is the troubling reality that Korean jobs continue to flow overseas.Trump’s aggressive “onshoring” policy — using the looming 25 percent tariff hike set to take effect in a week as leverage — is accelerating the hollowing out of Korea’s manufacturing sector. Even GM Korea, which operates plants in Bupyeong and Changwon, is reportedly considering withdrawing from Korea if Trump’s tariff threat materializes. If this happens, what will become of the 11,000 workers at these factories?Meanwhile, Korea itself is failing to safeguard existing jobs. Hyundai Steel recently had to resort to an extreme measure — locking out the factory — amid a strike demanding wage hikes to match Hyundai Motor’s salaries. The so-called “Gwangju Job Model” for compact car production has also been shaken, as workers broke their initial no-union pledge and joined the militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions last year, further complicating Hyundai’s labor concerns.To make matters worse, the main opposition party continues to push anti-business legislation, including stricter enforcement of the 52-hour workweek, amendments to the Commercial Act and the Yellow Envelope Act. These regulatory shackles are making Korea an increasingly unattractive place for investment. Lawmakers must first dismantle these obstacles.As the Financial Times pointed out Tuesday, investing in the United States is not always the most advantageous option for companies. The country’s weak manufacturing base makes it difficult to secure skilled workers, and labor costs remain high. If Korea can establish a more favorable investment environment, some of these companies will choose to invest domestically instead. It is time for the political establishment to wake up and take decisive action.국민의힘이 국회 연금개혁특별위원회에 30·40대 의원들을 대거 배치하겠다고 밝혔다. 여야가 지난 20일 ‘더 내고 더 받는’ 국민연금법 개정안을 국회 본회의에서 통과시킨 이후 청년층에서 불만이 높아지자 내놓은 대안이다. 이번 연금개혁은 2007년 이후 18년 만에 이뤄졌다. 막판까지도 여야는 소득대체율을 두고 대립했으나 여당이 고수해 온 43%를 더불어민주당이 전격 수용하면서 어렵사리 본회의를 통과했다. 그러나 합의안 처리 직후부터 여권 일각에서 대통령 권한대행의 거부권 행사를 요구하고 나섰다. 여야의 젊은 의원들은 “혜택은 기성세대가 가져가고 부담은 젊은 세대에게 떠넘긴다”는 불만을 쏟아낸다.개혁안을 들여다보면 젊은 세대의 불만을 이해할 만하다. 가입자가 내는 보험료율을 9%에서 13%로 올리면서 소득대체율 역시 올해 41.5%에서 내년 43%로 인상하기로 했다. 문제는 소득대체율 인상은 한번에 이뤄지는 데 비해 보험료율은 내년부터 8년간 0.5%포인트씩 올리는 점이다. 곧 연금을 받게 되는 50대 이상에게 유리하다는 지적이 나온다.그렇다고 해도 미비점을 이유로 합의안을 깨자는 정치권 일각의 주장은 지나치다. 유승민 전 국민의힘 의원은 어제 SNS에서 “소득대체율을 43%로 올리는 것은 최악의 독소조항”이라며 한덕수 대통령 권한대행의 거부권 행사를 건의했다. 앞서 한동훈 전 국민의힘 대표는 “바로 연금을 더 받는 86세대는 꿀을 빨고, 올라간 돈을 수십 년 동안 내야 연금을 받는 청년 세대는 독박을 쓰는 것”이라고 비판했다. “소득대체율은 한번 올리고 나면 다시 내리기가 매우 어렵다”(유 전 의원)는 분석에도 일리는 있다. 그렇다고 18년 만에 성사된 연금개혁을 되돌리자는 말인가. 하루 855억원씩 적자액이 쌓이는 현실에서 이번 모수개혁 합의로 기금 소진 시기를 2056년에서 2064년으로 8년 연장한 건 적지 않은 성과다. 특히 정부 목표대로 기금투자수익률을 1%포인트 높인다면 15년 연장 효과가 발생한다.28년 만에 이뤄진 보험료율 인상 합의를 깨는 행위는 젊은 세대의 미래를 더 암울하게 만든다. 여야 합의 내용이 최악이라고 판단했다면 협의 과정에서 당을 설득했어야 옳았다. 이번 개혁안에 대한 미비점 지적에도 귀담아들을 부분이 있다. 경제 상황이나 인구구조 변화를 반영하는 자동조정장치 채택을 검토하고 기초연금·공무원연금 등을 종합적으로 고려하는 구조개혁이 뒤따라야 한다. 이를 논의할 국회 연금특위에 젊은 의원이 참여하도록 길을 터줄 필요가 있다. 어렵게 성사된 개혁안을 대안도 없이 거부하라는 요구는 미래세대 부담을 가중하는 무책임한 주장일 뿐이다.