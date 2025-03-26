Like the smell of rain, the scent of Jongno lingers in the memory (KOR)

There’s a scent on the streets of Seoul. Though I was born and raised in the countryside, years of living in the capital have made me a true Seoulite. So much so that I can now distinguish the unique smells of each neighborhood. Gangnam has its own scent — sophisticated, even indulgent. The district’s nightlife dazzles with vibrant energy. Streets lined with brilliant LED lights radiate youth and luxury. Even the air feels seductive. The scent of wealth hangs unmistakably in the air.On the other end of the city lies its opposite: Jongno 3-ga in northern Seoul. Here, the scent is of soju poured into small shot glasses. Locals once called the area “Jong-sam.” Home to Tapgol Park and the Jongmyo Shrine, the streets are frequented mostly by elderly men in worn clothing. They are poor, from across Gangbuk, and they gather here for many reasons—free meals, impromptu street performances or to peddle low-cost goods from roadside stalls. A walk through this neighborhood feels like stepping into a time capsule. You’ll still find set menus for 2,000 won ($1.36) and signs that read, “Unlimited side dishes,sold here,” shilling the traditional Korean rice wine. A haircut costs just 5,000 won.On especially lonely days, I sometimes go there to get my hair cut. My kids assume I go to a fancy salon. If you want your hair washed, it’s an extra 500 won. It’s probably the last place where a 500 won coin still holds any weight.Jongno’s scent is unlike any other — it carries the fatigue of life. It’s a smell you won’t find in Apgujeong or Cheongdam. Jongno is more than just a street; for Korea’s baby boomers, it’s an object of memory, a trigger of nostalgia. They were born in rural towns, attended middle and high school in nearby cities, and then came to Seoul for college. Back then, they lived in cramped boarding houses. Most of their social lives — blind dates, drinking nights — revolved around Jongno.After a few drinks, they’d sometimes head to Sinchon for round two. This was before the days when Hongdae and Gangnam became hotspots. For Korea’s middle-aged and older generations, Jongno is a street etched with meaning.There’s a song that comes to mind whenever I walk its lanes: “Yesterday, I walked alone / Through rain-soaked Jongno streets.” It’s from Lee Jang-hee’s “It Was You”(1989).On lonely, melancholy days, it’s worth taking a walk through Jongno.서울 거리에는 냄새가 있다. 시골에서 나고 자랐지만 오래 살다 보니 이제 서울사람 다 되었다. 그래서 거리마다 풍기는 냄새까지 구별하게 된다. 강남에는 강남의 냄새가 있다. 조금 세련되고 많이 사치스럽다. 강남의 밤거리는 휘황찬란하다. 젊음이 넘친다. 다이나믹한 발광다이오드(LED) 조명을 깔아 놓은 거리는 더없이 화려하다. 굳이 따지자면 냄새마저도 유혹적이다. 지분 냄새가 낯설지 않다.그 정반대의 거리가 강북에 있다. 종로통, 종로 3가 거리다. 낱잔 소주가 낯설지 않은 곳이다. 과거에는 ‘종삼’으로 불렸다. 탑골공원과 종묘가 있다. 남루한 노인들이 대부분이다. 강북에 사는 가난한 노인들이 갖가지 이유로 모인다. 무료급식도 있고, 박포장기도 있고, 조악한 물건들을 파는 길거리 좌판도 있다. 이 일대를 걸으면 “그때를 아십니까?” 느낌이다. 이천원하는 백반도, ‘안주 무제한, 막걸리 팝니다’도 있다. 머리 컷도 오천원이다. 쓸쓸한 날에는 가끔 이곳에서 머릴 깎는다. 학생들은 엄청 비싼 미장원에서 깎는 줄 알고 있다. 머리를 감으면 오백원 더 내야 한다. 오백원짜리 동전 하나가 대접받을 수 있는 유일한 곳이다.종로통에는 묘한 냄새가 난다. 삶의 고단한 냄새다. 압구정동, 청담동에서 찾아보기 어렵다. 대한민국 종로는 단순한 거리가 아니다. 베이비 부머에게 종로통은 옛 기억을 일깨워주는 오브제가 된다. 이들은 대개 시골에서 태어나 인근 대도시에서 중고교를 다닌 뒤 서울에서 대학을 다녔다. 대학 시절에는 하숙, 자취를 했으며 미팅이나 술자리는 주로 종로통에서 해결했다. 종로통에서 술을 마시다 당기면 2차로 신촌까지 원정 갔다. 홍대 입구, 강남이 뜨기 전 얘기다. 그래서 종로통은 이 땅의 중·장년에게는 특별한 거리가 된다. 종로를 걸으면 문득 떠오르는 노래가 있다. “어제는 비 오는 종로거리를/ 우산도 안 받고 혼자 걸었네.” 이장희의 노래 ‘그건 너’다. 외롭고 울적한 날에는 종로통을 걸어 볼 일이다.