Apink to celebrate 14th anniversary with new track on April 19

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 19:33
Girl group Apink [CHOI CREATIVE LAB]

Girl group Apink will celebrate the 14th anniversary of its debut on April 19 with a new song, according to its agency Choi Creative Lab on Wednesday.
 
Apink releases new music on April 19 every year, dropping “Wait Me There” last year, which was composed by the group’s leader, Park Cho-rong. The title of the upcoming song has not been revealed yet.
 

Apink has not released new music since “Wait Me There.” But the group continued to interact with its fans through events like the “Pink Christmas” concerts in western Seoul on Dec. 21 and 22 last year, marking the group’s first full-member shows in four years. Following the domestic performances, Apink held its “Pink New Year” Asian tour, performing in Macau, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong from Jan. 18 through March 7.
 
Despite debuting as a seven-member girl group in 2011, Apink is better known as a six-member group after Hong Yoo-kyung left in 2013.
 
Currently, the group consists of five members: Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jeong Eun-ji, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young, after the departure of Son Na-eun in 2022. It is best known for hits “NoNoNo” (2013), “Mr. Chu” (2014), “LUV" (2014) and “Dumhdurum” (2020).
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Apink

