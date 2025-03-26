BTS’s J-Hope teams up with the Louvre to unveil 'Mona Lisa'
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 11:27 Updated: 26 Mar. 2025, 11:28
BTS’s J-Hope visited the Louvre Museum in Paris to promote his new digital single “Mona Lisa,” collaborating with one of the world’s most prestigious art institutions.
In a video posted Tuesday on the Louvre’s official social media accounts, J-Hope introduces “Mona Lisa” and says, “She’s an inspiration.” As he sings a portion of the track, the scene transitions to Leonardo da Vinci’s famed masterpiece.
According to BigHit Music, the collaboration originated from the Louvre itself. On March 18, the museum’s official Instagram account commented, “You mean our Mona Lisa?” on concept photos for J-Hope’s single, posted on BTS’s official Instagram. This led to an official proposal from the Louvre to create the promotional video.
The Louvre, alongside the British Museum and Vatican Museums, is one of the world’s top three museums and the largest globally, drawing the highest number of visitors. The Mona Lisa, an oil painting on poplar wood, was created by Leonardo da Vinci between 1503 and 1519 and has been displayed at the Louvre since 1797.
J-Hope’s digital single “Mona Lisa,” released on March 21, draws inspiration from the iconic painting. The song conveys that what truly moves people is not external beauty, but the unique qualities each person possesses, according to BigHit Music.
The single has surged on global charts, topping iTunes Top Songs charts in more than 70 regions, including Brazil, France and Japan. It also held the No. 1 spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart for four consecutive days from March 21 to 25.
“Mona Lisa” debuted at No. 6 on this week’s Official Trending Chart in the U.K., marking the highest-charting solo song by a BTS member, according to an update from Britain’s Official Charts on Monday.
J-Hope is currently on the North American leg of his Hope on the Stage tour, with performances at New York’s Barclays Center on March 14 and 15, followed by sold-out shows in Chicago and Mexico City. His next stops include the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Thursday and Friday.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
