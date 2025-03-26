Le Sserafim makes music video for 'Come Over' with Google's Android
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 14:51
Girl group Le Sserafim has joined hands with Google’s Android to make a music video for “Come Over,” a track featured on its fifth EP, “HOT,” released on March 14.
The group's members shared the news in a video posted on star producer Na Yeong-seok’s YouTube channel “Channel Fullmoon” on Tuesday, without revealing the exact date of the release.
The collaboration is part of Android’s efforts to promote its Gemini AI tool, according to the group’s agency, Source Music.
“Come Over” is one of the five tracks featured on Le Sserafim’s latest EP “HOT,” with the other four songs consisting of the title track “HOT,” "Born Fire," "Ash" and "So Cynical [Badum].”
U.S. songwriter Ali Tamposi, who took part in the production of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’s “Señorita” (2019) and BTS’s “IDOL” (2023), and Feli Ferraro, who penned Le Sserafim’s “Unforgiven” (2023), collaborated on the title track and two members from the British rock band Jungle — Joshua Lloyd and Lydia Kitto — contributed to the production of “Come Over,” according to the agency.
Le Sserafim unveiled the performances for “HOT” and “Come Over” at the major domestic music show “Music Bank” on March 14.
The group expanded its reach to the global music scene, with "HOT” debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 albums chart released on Monday.
