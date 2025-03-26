NCT's Mark to hold listening session for first solo album 'The Firstfruit'
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 19:39
Boy band NCT's Mark is set to hold special listening sessions in four Asian cities — Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Bangkok — on April 7 in light of his first solo full-length album “The Firstfruit,” to be released on the same day.
At the domestic event scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 7 at the FB Theater in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, Mark will play songs from his upcoming album and share behind-the-scenes stories during the album's production, the artist’s agency, SM Entertainment, said on Wednesday.
The label also said that the event will be livestreamed at venues in the other three cities, allowing local fans to interact with the artist simultaneously.
Details, including the other three locations and registration dates, have not yet been disclosed.
Following the special listening session, Mark will perform tracks from the album for the first time at a showcase at 8 p.m. the same day at the FB Theater.
The upcoming solo album consists of 13 songs, including lead track “1999.” The album will capture the singer’s experiences in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Seoul, according to his agency.
One of the tracks from the album, “+82 Pressin,” featuring fellow NCT group member Haechan, was unveiled on Wednesday, prior to the album's release.
