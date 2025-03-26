TNX holds showcase for fourth EP 'For Real?' — in pictures

Boy band TNX poses for photos during a showcase held on March 26 at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul for the release of its fourth EP “For Real?” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
TNX held a showcase on Wednesday at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in western Seoul, just hours before the release of its fourth EP “For Real?”
The five-member group — Sungjun, Hwi, Junhyeok, Hyunsoo and Taehun — performed the lead track “For Real?” and introduced the album to the media.
The EP features the lead track “For Real?,” along with the B-sides “Perfect Danger,” “What If,” “At The Moment” and “By My Side,” a special song for fans for which the members wrote the lyrics. Hwi and Sungjun participated in the songwriting and composition process of the album, with Hwi contributing to the lyrics of all the tracks.
“As this is the first time we will release a self-produced album, producer PSY was very concerned. He was hesitant about the lead track, but I sent him a message asking him to believe in us,” Hwi told reporters. “That’s how we proceed with the lead track. He believed in us and our skills.”
This is the first time TNX has released an album as a quintet, following the departure of member Woo Kyung-jun in October of last year.
“For Real?” was officially released on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the event as TNX posed for the cameras and answered questions from reporters.
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
