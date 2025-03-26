ZeroBaseOne to release first U.S. physical album, 'Blue Paradise,' on April 4
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 12:39
Boy band ZeroBaseOne will release the physical album of its fifth EP, “Blue Paradise,” in the United States on April 4, marking the group’s first physical album release in the country, its agency, WakeOne Entertainment, said on Wednesday.
“Blue Paradise” is composed of six tracks: lead track “BLUE,” “Devil Game” and “Doctor! Doctor!” as well as three subunit songs, “Out of Love,” “Step Back” and “Cruel.”
ZeroBaseOne sold one million copies of “Blue Paradise” on Feb. 24, the day of its release, marking the group's fifth consecutive million-selling album. The EP’s streams surpassed 1 million within 9 hours and 30 minutes, according to the agency.
The EP also reached No. 3 on the Worldwide iTunes Albums Chart and the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 12 regions, including Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia.
The physical album will be available for purchase through ZeroBaseOne's online store, as well as at major retailers such as Target, Barnes & Noble and Walmart.
ZeroBaseOne was formed through cable network Mnet’s audition program “Boys Planet” (2023) and debuted with the EP “Youth in the Shade” on July 10, 2023, with the nine winning members: Zhang Hao, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong and Han Yu-jin.
ZeroBaseOne will remain active as a group until next January.
