 Arms agency upgrades Black Hawk helicopter simulators
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Arms agency upgrades Black Hawk helicopter simulators

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 18:10
UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters land in formation in combined drills with U.S. troops at a training range in Incheon on March 19. [YONHAP]

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters land in formation in combined drills with U.S. troops at a training range in Incheon on March 19. [YONHAP]

The state arms procurement agency said Wednesday it has completed a project to upgrade simulators for the Army's UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters as part of efforts to better train pilots.
 
The military has sought upgrades to the aging simulators deployed in 2000 and 2008 that have suffered performance issues and increasing maintenance costs, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
 

Related Article

The upgraded simulators are equipped with 3D technology to offer a more realistic training environment, allowing pilots to train for various scenarios, including enemy engagements, inclement weather and aircraft malfunctions, it said.
 
South Korea's military operates more than 100 Black Hawk helicopters developed by U.S. aerospace company Sikorsky Aircraft.
 
Yonhap
tags Korea Black Hawk Defense Acquisition Program Administration

More in Defense

Arms agency upgrades Black Hawk helicopter simulators

Navy honors fallen sailors on 15th anniversary of ROKS Cheonan sinking

Defense Ministry flags 3.16 square kilometers of protected land for release

Trump taps Eighth Army commander as senior military assistant to Pentagon chief

KAI, Korean Air bid to upgrade military's Black Hawks

Related Stories

Military to deploy homegrown infrared smoke canisters next year: DAPA

Korea to build F-35 fighter jet maintenance facility at Cheongju air base

KF-21 passes provisional combat suitability evaluation

Korea to develop its own MQ-9 Reaper drone

DAPA deputy praises punctual, tailored defense industry
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)