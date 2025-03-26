Arms agency upgrades Black Hawk helicopter simulators

The state arms procurement agency said Wednesday it has completed a project to upgrade simulators for the Army's UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters as part of efforts to better train pilots.The military has sought upgrades to the aging simulators deployed in 2000 and 2008 that have suffered performance issues and increasing maintenance costs, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).The upgraded simulators are equipped with 3D technology to offer a more realistic training environment, allowing pilots to train for various scenarios, including enemy engagements, inclement weather and aircraft malfunctions, it said.South Korea's military operates more than 100 Black Hawk helicopters developed by U.S. aerospace company Sikorsky Aircraft.Yonhap