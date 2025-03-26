Defense Ministry flags 3.16 square kilometers of protected land for release
The Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday it will lift or ease military facility protection zone designations on a total of 3.16 square kilometers of land (1.22 square miles) in Korea.
This is a significant decrease from previous years — with the political climate seen as a key factor behind the scaled-down release amid acting presidency.
According to the ministry, 3.16 square kilometers of land in two non-capital region areas — Sejong and Geoje, South Gyeongsang — will be removed entirely from military protection.
An additional 12.86 square kilometers across three locations — Cheorwon and Hwacheon in Gangwon, and Gimje in North Jeolla — will be downgraded from “controlled” to “restricted” protection zones. This will allow new construction projects, provided the projects are coordinated with military authorities.
The ministry said the selected areas either no longer serve operational military needs or were found to be suitable for release after careful review, especially given the demand for regional development and longstanding civilian inconvenience.
The ministry also revealed plans to newly designate 0.07 square kilometers in Yangyang, Gangwon, as a “controlled protection zone” after consultation and agreement with local governments and residents.
This year’s total adjustment falls well short of the 339 square kilometers released in February 2024 — a landmark decision that impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol personally announced. That total area, around 117 times the size of western Seoul's Yeouido, was the largest land release since the military base protection law was codified in 2007.
Some observers point to the current political turbulence as a possible reason for the more cautious approach.
With the country operating under an acting president following Yoon's botched declaration of martial law, the government may be deliberately steering clear of moves that could be perceived as politically motivated.
In past years, major protection zone releases have often sparked criticism as pre-election populist gestures.
“Decisions go through a three-step vetting process involving the local military units, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Defense Ministry itself,” an official from the ministry said. “We will continue to actively consider lifting or easing military protection zones in order to improve the lives of local residents and promote regional growth.”
