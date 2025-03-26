 Navy honors fallen sailors on 15th anniversary of ROKS Cheonan sinking
Navy honors fallen sailors on 15th anniversary of ROKS Cheonan sinking

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 18:09
Navy officers bow their heads during a ceremony at the 2nd Fleet in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on March 26 to honor 46 sailors killed in the 2010 sinking of the ROKS Cheonan by a North Korean submarine attack in the Yellow Sea. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The South Korean Navy held a ceremony Wednesday to honor sailors killed during the 2010 sinking of the ROKS Cheonan by a North Korean submarine attack in the Yellow Sea.
 
The 1,200-ton corvette sank near the western Northern Limit Line, the de facto inter-Korean maritime border in the Yellow Sea, in March 2010, after being hit by torpedo fired by a North Korean midget submarine. The attack killed 46 sailors, while 55 others were rescued.
 

About 200 guests, including survivors and families of the deceased, took part in the ceremony to mark the 15th anniversary of the incident, which was held at the 2nd Fleet in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi.
 
"The Republic of Korea's Navy and Marine Corps have not forgotten the 46 warriors of the Cheonan for one moment and will never forget them going forward," Adm. Yang Yong-mo, chief of the Navy, said during his speech at the ceremony.
 
The Navy vowed to firmly carry out its missions and overwhelmingly respond in the event of North Korean provocations.
 
Navy honors fallen sailors on 15th anniversary of ROKS Cheonan sinking

