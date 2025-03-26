Trump taps Eighth Army commander as senior military assistant to Pentagon chief

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated a top U.S. military officer in South Korea as a senior military assistant to the secretary of defense, the Pentagon said Tuesday.Trump nominated Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, commander of the Eighth Army based in South Korea, for the post.LaNeve has led the Eighth Army and served as the chief of staff of South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command since April last year.His nomination came amid lingering speculation that Trump could demand a rise in South Korea's share of the cost for stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea at a time when Seoul seeks closer security cooperation with Washington to counter advancing North Korean threats.Yonhap