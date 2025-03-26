Chinese embassy defends steel structures' installation in Yellow Sea
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 17:47 Updated: 26 Mar. 2025, 17:51
- SEO JI-EUN
The Chinese Embassy in Korea on Wednesday defended the legality of Beijing's installation of large steel structures in the Korea-China Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ) of the Yellow Sea, rejecting speculation in Seoul that the structures are tied to territorial claims.
"The measures taken by the Chinese side comply with both domestic and international law and do not violate the Korea-China Fisheries Agreement," the embassy said in a statement issued under the spokesperson’s name.
The embassy described the structures as “deep-sea aquaculture facilities” located in what it called "China's coastal waters."
The remarks came after a day Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing reportedly reiterated in a private meeting that the structures were installed for "aquaculture" purposes.
“China is making reasonable use of its coastal marine resources,” the embassy's statement read.
The embassy acknowledged concerns raised in recent Korean media coverage but claimed “many of the reports are not consistent with the facts.” Yet the embassy did not deny the possibility of additional installations in the future.
It also emphasized that the installations were disclosed at the time of construction. Chinese state media reports last year highlighted the success of salmon farming operations at the “Shenlan No. 1 and No. 2” platforms — framing the facilities as purely for fisheries purposes.
“China has implemented strict environmental protection and safety measures with these aquaculture facilities,” the statement continued, adding that the structures “do not pose risks to the marine environment or navigational safety.”
The embassy also called for calm and cooperation, urging Seoul not to “politicize the issue.”
The disputed structures lie within the Korea-China PMZ, a maritime area established under a 2001 bilateral agreement to jointly manage overlapping exclusive economic zones (EEZs) in the Yellow Sea. While the deal allows for shared fishing rights, it prohibits unilateral activities beyond fishing and navigation.
However, China installed at least three large mobile steel structures in the area — each reportedly several dozen meters in diameter and height — prompting concerns in Korea that Beijing may be laying the groundwork for future territorial claims, using the aquaculture platforms as a de facto presence in disputed waters.
"We have taken countermeasures by (installing) a large and stationary floating structure there to start an environmental investigation in the area," Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Kang Do-hyung said in a parliamentary legislative committee meeting.
Last month, the two countries faced a two-hour standoff as Chinese authorities blocked Seoul's attempt to investigate Beijing's construction of a steel structure in the Provisional Maritime Zone (PMZ) near Ieo Island, off Korea's southwest coast.
Kang said the government is keeping a "close eye" on Chinese activities in the PMZ and is conducting marine science research and studies on the traits of the Chinese structure.
Korea's Foreign Ministry has said it was working with related government agencies to ensure Korea's legitimate maritime rights and interests in the Yellow Sea and addressed its concerns in a meeting with the Chinese Embassy here.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
