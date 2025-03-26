U.S. Embassy in Seoul issues alert to American citizens over doctor shortage
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 13:18 Updated: 26 Mar. 2025, 14:32
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
The U.S. Embassy in Seoul issued a public alert warning that access to health care in Korea may be significantly disrupted due to an ongoing shortage of physicians.
The alert, posted on its website on March 11, advises American travelers to prepare for potential delays in medical treatment and to secure emergency travel insurance before visiting the country.
“Over the past year, this [nationwide physician] shortage has caused major teaching hospitals to postpone surgeries and cancel medical appointments, including large hospitals with international clinics listed on the U.S. Embassy website,” the embassy stated in the notice.
The embassy reported “complications involving access to emergency care,” citing that major hospitals are now “prioritizing care based on the severity of injury or illness.”
The prioritization, it warned, “could result in emergency care being delayed or even denied for non-life-threatening or less urgent cases.”
Although private hospitals and clinics are “generally less affected,” the embassy stated that the shortage “has impacted private medical institutions resulting in delayed specialty appointments and deferred routine procedures.”
The notice also pointed to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s emergency care database, which lists available hospitals, clinics and pharmacies nationwide. However, it noted the platform is only available in Korean and recommended using online translation tools for access.
At the end of the alert, the embassy outlined several “actions to take” in bold capital letters.
These included a recommendation for visitors to Korea to “consider purchasing emergency travel insurance” and U.S. citizens in the country are “encouraged to monitor local news media and follow the guidance of government officials and local authorities.”
The embassy’s warning comes amid a prolonged standoff between Korea’s government and medical professionals — sparked by a proposed increase in medical school admissions in February 2024 — that is now entering its second year.
The dispute prompted a mass walkout of medical staff which continues to cause substantial disruptions in medical services.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)