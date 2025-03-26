 Gyeongkuk National University extends closure due to wildfire threat
Gyeongkuk National University extends closure due to wildfire threat

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 17:57
Students staying at Gyeongkuk National University's dormitory gather on the first floor of the building on Tuesday before evacuating due to the spreading wildfire. The students have since been sent home as the wildfire eases, although the university has extended its closure period. [NEWS1]

Gyeongkuk National University has temporarily closed its campus due to the wildfire in the region, extending the closure period to ensure safety and prevent potential risks.
 
The university first announced the closure on Tuesday at 5 p.m., initially stating the school would remain closed until Wednesday. However, the closure has been extended until Friday to mitigate possible dangers and keep students safe.
 
Makeup lessons will be announced at a later date.
 
The wildfire, which began on Saturday in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, has spread to nearby areas like Andong. The university has two campuses: Andong Campus in Andong and Yecheon Campus in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang.  
 
Around 980 students, both Korean and international, residing in the university dorms and nearby apartments were evacuated to campus gymnasiums and buildings with heating and water on Tuesday evening. The students were allowed to return home later that night as the fire eased.
 
The university has reported no damages from the fire.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
