 Korea University offers scholarships to students affected by wildfires
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 16:53 Updated: 26 Mar. 2025, 16:55
Students at Korea University's library [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

Korea University said Wednesday that it will offer scholarships to students affected by the wildfire in southeastern regions.
 
The university will provide its Disaster Scholarship to students from areas where a state of disaster has been declared, including Ulju County in Ulsan, Uiseong County in North Gyeongsang and Sancheong and Hadong Counties in South Gyeongsang. 
 

The wildfire, which began last Saturday in Uiseong County, has spread to multiple regions, becoming the third-largest wildfire recorded in Korean history.
 
Each student will receive a fixed scholarship amount determined by the school, based on documents confirming disaster-related damages submitted during the application process.  
 
Applications will be accepted between April 1 and 30 via the university portal.
 
The university will also extend the scholarship to more students if the fire continues to affect additional areas.


"We will not spare efforts to ensure our students can focus on their studies," said a spokesperson for Korea University. "We will expand the scope of eligible scholarship candidates if more regions are affected by the wildfire, and we will continue to find various ways to support our students."

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
