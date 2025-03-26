 North Korea slams Japan's new military command for self-defense forces operations
North Korea slams Japan's new military command for self-defense forces operations

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 09:49
A joint aerial exercise by South Korea, the United States and Japan, involving U.S. B-1B strategic bombers [MINISTRY OF DEFENSE]

North Korea on Wednesday denounced Japan's launch of a new military command aimed at better integrating its self-defense force units, claiming Tokyo is in the final stage of preparing to become a "war state."
 
Japan on Monday launched the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) Joint Operation Command, a new command designed to oversee joint operations of its ground, maritime and air defense forces, in a bid to better respond to emergency situations and smoothly coordinate with U.S. troops in Japan.
 

North Korea said Japan established the command for the "practical" use of long-range missiles as it has focused on preparations to become a war state for overseas aggression over the past 80 years since its defeat in World War II.
 
"Such a preparation has entered the final stage," the Korean Central News Agency said in a commentary.
 
Citing Japan-led joint military drills with 11 nations last year and a trilateral naval exercise among South Korea, the United States and Japan in March, North Korea claimed Japan is gearing up to reach the front lines to realize its wartime militarism.
 
North Korea has shown a sensitive reaction to Japan's military buildup. Last year, Pyongyang condemned Japan's move to consider long-range missiles on its southwestern island of Kyushu, warning the move would make it a "common target" for its neighboring countries.

Yonhap
tags Korea Japan U.S.

North Korea slams Japan's new military command for self-defense forces operations

