North Korea slams Japan's new military command for self-defense forces operations

Kim Jong-un has 'no intention' of negotiating away nukes, seeks 'tacit' nuclear power recognition, U.S. assessment finds

UN Human Rights Council adopts final report on review of North Korean human rights

North trying to win recognition as nuclear power, U.S. intelligence says

Related Stories

North Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report

Korea-U.S.-Japan intelligence chiefs meet and discuss geopolitics

U.S. says North may resume ICBM testing, drive ‘wedge' with allies

North Korean troops in Russia may have reached front line: NIS

South Korean support for own nuclear arsenal grows as confidence in U.S. wanes