미국의 한국 '민감국가' 지정에 여야 네 탓 공방
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 11:13
Rival parties play blame game after U.S. places South Korea on nuclear 'sensitive' country list
Monday, March 17, 2025
Rival parties blamed each other after the United States officially confirmed that it added its ally South Korea to its "sensitive" country list in early January under the previous Joe Biden administration. The move raised concerns over potential risks to bilateral energy and science cooperation, as well as to the broader alliance.
sensitive country: 민감국가
blame each other: 네 탓 책임 공방
여야는 바이든 미국 행정부가 지난 1월에 '민감 국가 리스트'에 동맹인 한국을 추가한 것을 두고 서로에게 책임이 있다며 공방을 벌였다. 민감 국가 지정은 양국 간 원자력 및 첨단 기술 협력과 동맹 관계에 잠재적인 제한을 초래할 수 있다는 우려가 제기되고 있다.
A spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) confirmed Saturday that South Korea was classified under the "Other Designated Country" category, the lowest tier within the sensitive country list, in early January, in response to media inquiries. The sensitive country list categorizes nations that require special consideration for reasons such as U.S. national security concerns, nuclear nonproliferation or support for terrorism, with countries like North Korea, Iran, Syria, China and Russia included on the list.
designated country: 지정 국가
lowest tier: 가장 낮은 단계
inquiry: 문의
nuclear nonproliferation: 핵 비확산
미 에너지부(DOE) 대변인은 토요일 (3월15일) 언론 문의에 올해 1월 초 한국을 가장 낮은 단계인 ‘기타 지정 국가'에 추가했다고 밝혔다. 북한, 이란, 시리아, 중국, 러시아 등이 민감국가 목록에 올라가 있으며, 지정 이유로는 미국 국가 안보에 대한 우려, 핵 비확산, 테러 지원 등이 명시돼 있다.
The DOE clarified that being on the list “does not necessarily indicate an adversarial relationship with the United States” and does not outright "prohibit scientific or technical cooperation.”
indicate: 의미하다, 내비치다
adversarial relationship: 적대적 관계
outright: 명백히, 전면적으로, 반드시
미 에너지부는 목록에 포함됐다고 해서 “반드시 미국과 적대적 관계를 맺고 있다는 것을 의미하지 않는다"며 민감 국가 지정이 "과학과 기술 협력을 전면 금지한다는 의미는 아니"라고 했다.
“Inclusion on the sensitive country list does not prohibit Americans or DOE personnel from visiting or doing business with listed countries, just as it doesn't prevent foreign nationals from visiting DOE sites,” the spokesperson said. However, all visits and collaborations are now subject to "internal review beforehand," the spokesperson added.
prohibit: 금지하다
internal review: 내부 검토
대변인은 "민감 국가 리스트 에 포함됐다고 해서 미국인이나 DOE 직원이 해당 국가를 방문하거나 함께 사업을 하는 것이 금지되는 것은 아니다"며 "마찬가지로 해당 국가 국민이 DOE 관련 시설을 방문하는 것도 금지되지 않는다”고 말했다. 다만 이러한 방문과 협력은 “사전에 내부 검토를 거친다"고 전했다.
While the designation does not ban collaboration, it is believed to introduce bureaucratic hurdles for South Korean researchers working with DOE-affiliated institutions. Experts warn that restrictions could impact sensitive fields like nuclear technology and AI, potentially slowing technological exchanges between the two allies.
bureaucratic: 행정적
hurdle: 장벽
이러한 지정은 협력을 금지하지 않지만, DOE 산하 기관과 협력하는 한국 연구자들에게 행정적 장벽을 초래할 가능성이 있다. 전문가들은 원자력 기술, AI 등 민감한 첨단 기술 분야에 영향을 미쳐 한미 간의 기술 교류에 차질이 있을 수 있다고 경고한다.
Although the DOE's decision was made under the Biden administration, some experts worry that it could strain the Seoul-Washington alliance, especially under current U.S. President Donald Trump, known for his "transactional" approach to foreign partnerships.
transactional: 거래적
이번 DOE의 결정은 바이든 행정부에서 내려졌지만, 일부 전문가들은 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 "거래적" 외교 접근법을 고려해 한미 동맹에 부담을 줄 수 있다고 우려하고 있다.
