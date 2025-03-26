DP chief Lee Jae-myung cleared on appeal
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 15:37 Updated: 26 Mar. 2025, 15:52
- MICHAEL LEE
The Seoul High Court on Wednesday acquitted Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung of lying during his last presidential campaign, marking a complete reversal of his previous conviction by a lower court on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.
The court’s decision relieves pressure on Lee to stand down as a contender in the potentially early presidential election that would be triggered if the Constitutional Court rules to uphold the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol.
In his first comments to reporters after the ruling was announced, Lee thanked the Seoul High Court for its “correct decision,” which he said represented a “victory for justice and truth.”
He also called on the prosecution to abandon its efforts to convict him and criticized the Yoon administration for “hunting” him instead of focusing its energies on improving people’s livelihoods.
Lee, who previously served as mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi, was accused by prosecutors of lying in a 2021 media interview when he stated that he did not know Kim Moon-ki, a former Seongnam Development Corporation executive who died by suicide while being investigated for his involvement in a development corruption scandal.
Lee was also accused of lying during a 2021 audit of the Gyeonggi provincial government, claiming that the Land Ministry forced him to rezone the former site of the Korea Food Research Institute in Seongnam. The site was later developed into apartment complexes by a private developer, leading to allegations that Lee rezoned the land as a favor to the company.
The Seoul Central District Court ruled in November that both claims were factually untrue, but also that only the latter remark could be considered a violation of the election law.
In contrast, the Seoul High Court ruled that Lee’s remarks about not knowing Kim could not be construed as a false denial of having socially interacted with him.
The court also ruled that Lee’s remarks at the parliamentary audit were not false because the Land Ministry sent the Seongnam city government three notices urging it to rezone the land.
As such, the court found that the DP leader’s comments about having been forced to rezone the site were not a false representation of his exchanges with the ministry.
