High Court's decision on Lee Jae-myung's court appeal due today
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 07:00
The Seoul High Court will hand down a ruling today regarding Democratic Party (DP) leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung’s appeal against his conviction on charges of violating election law.
Lee was found guilty of violating the Public Official Election Act by lying during his 2021 presidential campaign and was handed a suspended one-year sentence by the Seoul Central District Court in November of last year.
While Wednesday’s ruling by the appellate court is not final, it has the potential to upend Lee’s status as the frontrunner in the potentially early presidential race that would take place if the Constitutional Court rules to dismiss impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office.
If Yoon is removed, an election to choose his successor must take place within 60 days of the court’s decision.
Although the Constitutional Court was expected to issue its decision on Yoon’s case earlier this month, it has yet to announce the date of its verdict. As a result, the ruling on Lee’s appeal comes before a decision on Yoon’s impeachment.
If the Seoul High Court upholds or stiffens the lower court’s sentence against the DP leader, he would come under immense pressure from both the rival People Power Party and some members of his own party to stand down as a presidential contender.
Lee would still likely appeal the sentence to the Supreme Court, which under trial scheduling guidelines would issue a final judgment in the case within three months.
