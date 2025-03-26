 Police tow away tractor near anti-Yoon protesters in Seoul
Police tow away tractor near anti-Yoon protesters in Seoul

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 18:09
Police officers surround a tractor in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 26. [YONHAP]

Police on Wednesday towed away a tractor from a location in downtown Seoul where protesters who support President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment were gathered.
 
Police suspect the tractor was used in a protest led by a group of farmers calling for Yoon's impeachment the previous day. They believe the tractor was then driven into downtown Seoul overnight.
 
Some protesters who support Yoon's impeachment fiercely protested as police tried to tow the tractor away from its location in Jongno District, central Seoul.
 
On Tuesday, members of the Korean Peasants League members drove trucks carrying tractors to Namtaeryeong pass and attempted to enter downtown Seoul to join an evening rally but were stopped by police at the southern gateway to the capital.
 
Most participants at the rally, which lasted all night, had dispersed by 7 a.m., according to officials.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea tractor farmers rally Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment police traffic

