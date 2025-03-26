 15 heritage sites damaged or destroyed by North Gyeongsang wildfires, more under threat
15 heritage sites damaged or destroyed by North Gyeongsang wildfires, more under threat

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 19:24
Gounsa, a major Buddhist temple founded in A.D. 681 by monk Uisang during the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935), has been damaged by the recent wildfire that swept across the region, burning down state-designated treasures Gaunru and Yeonsujeon. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Precious historical relics have been destroyed or damaged, and more are under threat as wildfires rage across heritage-rich North Gyeongsang. 
 
As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the wildfire had harmed 15 pieces of cultural heritage.  
 

Related Article

 
They include two national treasures, three scenic sites and three pieces of national folklore cultural heritage, which are designated by the national government, and one tangible cultural heritage, one monument and two cultural heritage materials, which are designated by cities, counties or provinces.  
 
Manhyujeong, an early 16th-century pavilion known for the filming location for the Korean drama series “Mr. Sunshine” in Andong, North Gyeongsang, was previously believed to have been destroyed, however, it had survived the fire, thanks to the flameproof sheets. [YONHAP]

Just on Wednesday, the Korea Heritage Service confirmed damage to seven more cultural heritage sites, including the Sanam House, a state-designated national folklore cultural heritage, which had been completely burned down.  
 
This traditional house consisted of three buildings that belong to the Pyeongsan Sin Clan. The ground plans of the three houses show several unique features based on local traditions, as well as architectural structures and techniques developed to ensure harmony with the surrounding topography.  
 
A 0.1-hectare section of an Oriental Arborvitae forest and part of Manhyujeong Paviolion’s garden, both in Andong, were also damaged by the fire on Wednesday. Both sites are state-designated natural monuments.  
 
However, the 16th-century pavilion itself, known as the filming location for the Korean drama series “Mr. Sunshine,” was saved from the fire, the Korea Heritage Service said Wednesday. It was previously believed to have been destroyed.  
 
A fire fighter spray water on a traditional house in Hahoe Folk Village in Andong, North Gyeongsang as a preventive measure on March 26. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The Korea Heritage Service said it believes the pavilion was saved because 40 personnel from the Korea Heritage Service, Andong's city government and the fire authority were dispatched on Monday before the fire reached the pavilion to cover the wooden pillars and the base of the 16th-century pavilion with flameproof sheets. The sheets can withstand over 1,000 degrees Celsius for about 10 minutes and indefinitely withstand up to 500 to 700 degrees Celsius.  
 
As Andong is home to two Unesdo-designated world heritage sites — Hahoe Folk Village and the neo-Confucian academy Byeongsan Seowon — the Korea Heritage Service raised its disaster alert level to the highest tier, “severe,” on Tuesday evening and deployed emergency teams to the historical sites throughout the night to save the country’s treasured items.  
 
The wooden signboard of Byeongsan Seowon, along with other important items, were relocated to the World Confucian Culture Museum, about 54 kilometers away from the historic site.  
 
Gounsa, a major Buddhist temple founded in A.D. 681 by monk Uisang during the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935), has been damaged by the recent wildfire that swept across the region, burning down state-designated treasures Gaunru and Yeonsujeon. [JOONGANG ILBO]

As for the Hahoe Folk Village, about 4 kilometers away from the Confucian academy, the Korea Heritage Service said 10 firetrucks and 54 firefighters have been dispatched, surrounding the village and conducting preventive measures.
 
Other confirmed losses include Gaunru and Yeonsujeon of Gounsa, a major Buddhist temple founded in A.D. 681 during the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935). The Gaunru was a pavilion built in 1668 across a mountain stream, celebrated for its mid-to-late Joseon-era architectural style. Yeonsujeon, noted for its preserved murals and traditional decorative paintings, was initially constructed to honor the royal family. Both were state-designated treasures. The temple’s 9th-century Stone Seated Buddha of Gounsa, also a treasure, was saved and relocated to the Andong Youth Cultural Center.
 
A wildfire spreads in the southeastern county of Uiseong on March, 24. [YONHAP]

Officials at the Korea Heritage Service transfer important relics stored inside Gounsa, a Buddhist temple in Uiseong county in North Gyeongsang on Monday as wildfire rapidly spread to nearby areas. The temple completely burned down on Tuesday afternoon. [YONHAP]

In Cheongsong, the Manseru, a pavilion designated as a provincial tangible cultural heritage, was lost to fire on Monday. Managed by the Cheongsong Shim clan, the pavilion, built initially during King Sejong’s reign in the 15th century, had undergone restorations in 1856 and 1958 and was located within the grounds of Bogwang Temple.
 
Emergency relocations of artifacts are ongoing. Fifteen major cultural items — including 10 treasures — from Bongjeong Temple in Andong and Buseok Temple in Yeongju were moved to the National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage in Gyeongju, the Sosu Museum in Yeongju, and the Yechon Museum.
 
The Korea Heritage Service said it will focus on emergency response for heritage sites threatened by the wildfires until the blazes are fully contained. Complete damage assessments will follow once the situation stabilizes.  

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags korean heritage

