Bae Suzy joins the ranks of celebrities donating to wildfire relief

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 16:09
Korean celebrities, including singer and actor Bae Suzy and Haechan of boy band NCT, have donated to support the victims and areas affected by the wildfires spreading across the nation since last Friday.
Nongovernmental organization The Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association said on Wednesday the pair donated a combined 100 million won ($68,191) to help affected areas.
“Bae Suzy expressed her desire to make a donation immediately upon learning about the wildfire damages spreading,” the actor's agency, Management Soop, said in a press release. “She hopes that the wildfires will be extinguished as soon as possible so that the displaced victims can return to their normal lives.”
Haechan donated 50 million won to aid recovery efforts, the Community Chest of Korea shared on Tuesday.
“I wanted to offer a little help to the victims affected by the unexpected breakout of the wildfires,” Haechan said in a press release. “I truly hope that the displaced residents from the affected areas will return to stable daily lives soon.”
Haechan joined the Hope Bridge Honors Club in 2023 by donating 100 million won to support recovery efforts following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, according to his agency, SM Entertainment.
Actor Ko Min-si, known for “The Frog” (2024) and “Sweet Home” (2020-2024), also donated 50 million won, saying, “I wanted to offer some assistance as it is heartbreaking to see the damage escalating over time.”
Ko, also a member of the Hope Bridge Honors Club, has been donating to the organization since the 2019 wildfire in Gangwon.
Other celebrities like actor Park Bo-young, entertainer Yoo Jae-suk and actor Chun Woo-hee have also made donations.
A large wildfire broke out in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang, on March 21.
Multiple blazes in other cities and counties, including Gimhae and Ulsan, followed, claiming at least 18 lives and injuring 19 people, according to fire authorities on Wednesday.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
