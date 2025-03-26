Debris and devastation ensue as wildfires ravage southeastern Korea — in pictures
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 19:23 Updated: 26 Mar. 2025, 19:45
MICHAEL LEE
A wildfire that broke out on Friday has since engulfed vast swathes of southeastern Korea, leaving behind a trail of destruction.
At least 24 people are believed to have died in the ongoing fires, while 12 people have been seriously injured.
Residents across the region have been evacuated as authorities battle the deadly flames.
One of the fires has already consumed a 7th-century Buddhist temple and threatens Hahoe Folk Village, a Unesco World Heritage Site in North Gyeongsang.
