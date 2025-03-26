Former martial law commander denies plotting, claims he followed orders

Former martial law commander Gen. Park An-su denied Wednesday taking part in preparations for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law declaration in December, claiming he merely followed orders at the time.Park's lawyer made the case during the top Army commander's trial over his alleged role in last year's martial law operations after prosecutors indicted him in January on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.The legal representative said Park did not have intent to subvert the Constitution or incite a riot -- conditions for an insurrection charge -- claiming there was no way for him to know there were procedural issues with Yoon's declaration as he was at a military command center.Acting President Han Duck-soo has said Yoon's martial law declaration had procedural problems as it did not undergo a proper Cabinet review.The lawyer also argued Park would have been arrested if he had disobeyed orders from then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, claiming Kim said he would not tolerate those who do not follow orders.Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, former commander of the Army Special Warfare Command, acknowledged nearly all of the counts raised by the prosecution against him at the same trial.Kwak is accused of sending martial law troops to the National Assembly to prevent lawmakers from voting to reject Yoon's decree.Park's next trial will be held April 24, while proceedings for Kwak's trial will be decided at a later date.Yonhap