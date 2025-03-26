 Former martial law commander denies plotting, claims he followed orders
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Former martial law commander denies plotting, claims he followed orders

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 18:22
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, former martial law commander, enters a court martial in central Seoul for his trial over his alleged role in the Dec. 3 martial law operations on March 26. [YONHAP]

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, former martial law commander, enters a court martial in central Seoul for his trial over his alleged role in the Dec. 3 martial law operations on March 26. [YONHAP]

Former martial law commander Gen. Park An-su denied Wednesday taking part in preparations for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law declaration in December, claiming he merely followed orders at the time.
 
Park's lawyer made the case during the top Army commander's trial over his alleged role in last year's martial law operations after prosecutors indicted him in January on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.
 

Related Article

The legal representative said Park did not have intent to subvert the Constitution or incite a riot -- conditions for an insurrection charge -- claiming there was no way for him to know there were procedural issues with Yoon's declaration as he was at a military command center.
 
Acting President Han Duck-soo has said Yoon's martial law declaration had procedural problems as it did not undergo a proper Cabinet review.
 
The lawyer also argued Park would have been arrested if he had disobeyed orders from then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, claiming Kim said he would not tolerate those who do not follow orders.
 
Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, former commander of the Army Special Warfare Command, acknowledged nearly all of the counts raised by the prosecution against him at the same trial.
 
Kwak is accused of sending martial law troops to the National Assembly to prevent lawmakers from voting to reject Yoon's decree.
 
Park's next trial will be held April 24, while proceedings for Kwak's trial will be decided at a later date.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea martial law

More in Social Affairs

Former martial law commander denies plotting, claims he followed orders

Korean regulator denies having greenlit 'Under 15,' files complaint against producers

South Gyeongsang to build public dorms for foreign laborers

Bae Suzy joins the ranks of celebrities donating to wildfire relief

Korea Heritage Service scrambles to save historical treasures as wildfires threaten Unesco sites

Related Stories

Massive rally planned in Seoul ahead of Yoon's impeachment vote

Finance minister to call emergency meeting after impeachment vote

Martial law incident raises caution over Korean investments: S&P

Martial law, potential impeachment push gov't into damage control

Prosecution arrests chief of Capital Defense Command
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)