Gyeongsang wildfires kill 18, destroy 209 buildings, displace thousands
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 10:13
A total of 18 people have died from wildfires in the Gyeongsang region as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
The fires, which broke out in areas including Uiseong and Andong, have spread rapidly, leading to a sharp rise in casualties. Six people were seriously injured, while 13 suffered moderate injuries. While investigations into the cause of the deaths are ongoing, authorities believe many victims succumbed to smoke inhalation or suffered fatal injuries while trying to escape the flames at night.
Firefighting efforts are underway in six locations: Sancheong and Hadong in South Gyeongsang, Uiseong and Andong in North Gyeongsang and Onyang and Eonyang in Ulsan. The wildfires have scorched a total of 17,534 hectares of forest, with Uiseong and Andong suffering the most damage, accounting for 15,158 hectares.
So far, 209 homes, factories, temples and cultural properties have been damaged.
The number of displaced residents has risen sharply, with 27,799 people seeking refuge in temporary shelters. Of these, only 1,733 have returned home, while 26,606 remain displaced.
