Helicopter crashes in North Gyeongsang while fighting wildfires, pilot killed

A firefighting helicopter crashed at the scene of a wildfire in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, on Wednesday. Its pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.The aircraft crashed at 12:54 p.m. while fighting wildfires in Gyoan-ri, Sinpyeong-myeon, Uiseong County, the Korea Forest Service (KFS) said the same day. The fires have been spreading for five days since Saturday.The agency believes the crashed helicopter to be a S76 model helicopter leased by Inje County, Gangwon.“There was a witness report that a yellow helicopter had fallen,” the KFS said. “We are currently investigating the exact cause of the accident and the personal information of the deceased.”BY LIM JEONG-WON [ [email protected]