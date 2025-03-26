Korea Heritage Service scrambles to save historical treasures as wildfires threaten Unesco sites
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 15:27
YIM SEUNG-HYE
As wildfires rapidly spread to areas near Unesco-designated world heritage sites in Andong, North Gyeongsang, the Korea Heritage Service raised its disaster alert level to the highest tier, “severe,” on Tuesday evening and deployed emergency teams to the historical sites throughout the night to save the country’s treasured items.
The wooden signboard of the neo-Confucian academy Byeongsan Seowon, a Unesco World Heritage designated site, along with other important items, were relocated to the World Confucian Culture Museum, about 54 kilometers away from the historic site.
At another Unesco World Heritage-designated site, Hahoe Folk Village, about 4 kilometers away from the Confucian academy, the Korea Heritage Service said 10 firetrucks and 54 firefighters have been dispatched, surrounding the village and conducting preventive measures.
As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, the wildfire had damaged eight heritage assets: two national treasures, one scenic site, one natural monument, and four city or province-designated heritage sites.
Among the confirmed losses are Gaunru and Yeonsujeon of Gounsa, a major Buddhist temple founded in A.D. 681 during the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to A.D. 935). The Gaunru was a pavilion built in 1668 across a mountain stream, celebrated for its mid-to-late Joseon-era architectural style. Yeonsujeon, noted for its preserved murals and traditional decorative paintings, was initially constructed to honor the royal family. Both were state-designated treasures. The temple’s 9th-century Stone Seated Buddha of Gounsa, also a treasure, was saved and relocated to the Andong Youth Cultural Center.
In Cheongsong, the Manseru, a pavilion designated as a provincial tangible cultural heritage, was lost to fire on Monday. Managed by the Cheongsong Shim clan, the pavilion, built initially during King Sejong’s reign in the 15th century, had undergone restorations in 1856 and 1958 and was located within the grounds of Bogwang Temple.
Emergency relocations of artifacts are ongoing. Fifteen major cultural items — including 10 treasures — from Bongjeong Temple in Andong and Buseok Temple in Yeongju were moved to the National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage in Gyeongju, the Sosu Museum in Yeongju, and the Yechon Museum.
Manhyujeong, an early 16th-century pavilion known for the filming location for the Korean drama series “Mr. Sunshine” in Andong, was previously believed to have been destroyed; however, it survived the fire, Kore Heritage Service announced Wednesday.
Only traces of minor burn marks were seen on its protective barriers and nearby pine trees.
The Korea Heritage Service said it believes the pavilion was able to be saved as 40 personnel from the Korea Heritage Service, Andong's city government and the fire authority were dispatched on Monday before the fire reached the pavilion to cover the wooden pillars and the base of the 16th-century pavilion with flameproof sheets. The sheets can withstand over 1,000 degrees Celsius for about 10 minutes and indefinitely withstand up to 500 to 700 degrees Celsius.
The Korea Heritage Service said it will focus on emergency response for heritage sites threatened by the wildfires until the blazes are fully contained. Complete damage assessments will follow once the situation stabilizes.
