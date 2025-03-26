 Korean pro-Palestinian student protester can't be detained, U.S. judge rules
Korean pro-Palestinian student protester can't be detained, U.S. judge rules

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 09:45
DHS police officers stand guard as protesters take part in a rally organized by Jewish activists against the detention by ICE agents of Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil in New York City, U.S., March 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that a Columbia University student from Korea cannot be detained for now, The Associated Press reported, as she is trying to head off the attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to deport her after her participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
 
In a Manhattan court, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald issued the ruling, saying the U.S. government had not offered sufficient evidence to back its claims against the 21-year student, surnamed Chung, a legal permanent resident who came to the United States as a child.
 

On Monday, Chung filed a lawsuit against the government after immigration officials tried to arrest and deport her.
 
The U.S. authorities have argued that her presence in the U.S. hinders the administration's foreign policy agenda of halting the spread of antisemitism, according to The New York Times.
 

