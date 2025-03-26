 Korean regulator denies having greenlit 'Under 15,' files complaint against producers
Korean regulator denies having greenlit 'Under 15,' files complaint against producers

Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 17:41
An official poster for MBN's upcoming audition program, ″Under 15″ [MBN]

The Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) denied that it had greenlit the airing of the minors-only K-pop audition show “Under 15" on Tuesday. 
 
“Production company Crea Studio co-CEO Seo Hye-jin’s claim that the producing company sent the full version of the show’s first episode two weeks ago, and that we gave it a thumbs-up, is not true,” the KCSC said in a statement. 
 
“In accordance with Article 21 of the Act on the Establishment and Operation of the Korea Communications Commission and Article 32 of the Broadcasting Act, the KCSC reviews content after it has been broadcast rather than before it is broadcast.”
 

“We have lodged a complaint with Crea Studio for stating claims that contradict the facts,” the agency added.
 
The controversy had begun on Tuesday at a news conference regarding “Under 15,” Crea Studio’s upcoming K-pop audition show featuring only contestants 15 and younger, which has been accused of sexualizing its teenage contestants based on prerelease material.
 
“Two weeks ago, the first episode was reviewed by the review, planning and production teams of MBN, and the complete version was sent to the KCSC. It said there were no issues at all,” Seo said at the conference. Seo's wording caused confusion, with some interpreting it to mean that the KCSC had approved the project. 
 
Seo Hye-jin, Co-CEO of production company Crea Studio, explains the concept of minors-only audition program ″Under 15″ to reporters during a press conference held on March 25 at the Stanford Hotel in western Seoul. [NEWS1]

Following the KCSC's statement, however, Crea Studio publicly clarified that Seo’s “no issues” statement had, in fact, been referring to MBN.
 
“We failed to adequately clarify facts regarding our content having been reviewed by the KCSC,” the production company said in a statement later on Tuesday, referring to the situation as a “misunderstanding” and apologizing for the resulting confusion. 
 
“We received approval from the show’s broadcaster, MBN, and not from the KCSC. As the KCSC stated, we have yet to obtain its approval.”
 
“Under 15” is scheduled to air on March 31 at 9 p.m., and no official announcement has been made regarding cancellation or delay of the show.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
