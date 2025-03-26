Korea’s first naturally conceived quintuplets reunite with parents at long last
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 13:34
For the first time since their birth last September, all five of Korea’s first naturally conceived quintuplets were finally reunited with their parents.
“We can finally take our first family photo,” said 30-year-old mother Sagong Hye-ran at her home in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday.
The long-awaited reunion was made possible after the firstborn son was discharged from the hospital on Monday following 24 days of treatment.
Sagong and her 31-year-old husband, Kim Joon-yeong, welcomed their five children — three sons and two daughters — on Sept. 20 last year. However, it took six months for all five siblings to finally be together in one place.
The fourth baby required an extended hospital stay for six months. By the time she was ready to go home, the firstborn son had to be hospitalized for treatment of a urinary tract infection and sepsis.
“When I gave birth last year, I thought we would be together in about three or four months. I never imagined it would take this long,” Sagong said. “It feels like a miracle has come true.”
When a reporter visited the family’s home, the parents were busy caring for their five babies. The seven family members spent their days in the living room and slept together in a bedroom where two queen-sized beds were placed side by side.
“Taking care of five babies is completely different from caring for four,” Sagong said.
"Feeding each of them twice already adds up to 10 bottles. It feels like everything is coming at us like a whirlwind."
Giving birth to quintuplets was not an easy process.
At just 151 centimeters (4 feet 11 inches) tall, Sagong had deep concerns about whether she could carry all five babies to term. Still, she said, “I couldn’t give up on my babies.”
The newborns also had to endure intensive medical treatment.
Born at just 27 weeks of pregnancy, all five babies were significantly underweight. The first, second and third sons weighed 969 grams (34 ounces), 888 grams and 953 grams, respectively, while the fourth and fifth daughters were even lighter at 736 grams and 731 grams.
Immediately after birth, they were transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit for specialized care.
Every day, Sagong made a three-hour round trip to visit her babies in the hospital and deliver breast milk.
The quintuplets underwent multiple surgeries and treatments. All five required eye surgeries, while the second son needed an additional procedure for a thyroid issue and the third son for a bacterial infection.
The fourth baby had the longest hospital stay, first undergoing surgery for patent ductus arteriosus and later being treated for laryngomalacia. The youngest faced a critical moment when she suffered an intestinal perforation, requiring emergency surgery.
Despite these challenges, all five babies recovered thanks to the dedication of the medical team and their parents. By the time they were discharged, each had grown to weigh over 3 kilograms.
“Until now, the hospital has cared for our babies more than we have,” said Kim. “I am truly grateful to all the medical professionals.”
Sagong also shared her hopes for her children’s future.
“Since they were born with so much love and attention, I hope they grow up to contribute positively to society,” she said.
Professor Youn Young-ah, a pediatric specialist at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit who was responsible for treating the five babies, expressed her joy at the quintuplets’ recovery.
“I’m incredibly proud that all five babies have been safely discharged. I hope they continue to receive love and stay healthy as they grow.”
