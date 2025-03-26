Seoul to adopt online booking system for popular tethered balloon ride
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 15:16
The Seoul Metropolitan Government will roll out an online booking system for its tethered balloon ride, Seouldal, in April to make it more accessible to foreign tourists.
The city government and Seoul Tourist Organization announced Tuesday that tickets for Seouldal, whose name combines Seoul with the Korean word for "moon," will be available for purchase through online travel agencies including Klook, Kkday and Trip.com.
The move aims to allow foreign travelers — who often have limited time in the city — to book tickets in advance and experience one of Seoul’s newest tourist attractions, according to the organization.
Since its launch on Aug. 23 last year, more than 30,000 passengers have observed an aerial view of Seoul from 130 meters (426 feet) above the ground in the giant 22-meter-diameter gas balloon, the organization said. One in four passengers were international tourists.
The organization anticipates introducing the booking system to enhance the experience for foreign visitors, including shorter wait times, and further develop the city’s tourism sector.
Operating hours will also be adjusted. During peak seasons — April to June and September to November — the attraction will open two hours earlier, at 10 a.m. on weekends, instead of the current noon. The closing time will remain 10 p.m. Seouldal operates from Tuesday to Sunday.
To make the experience more accessible for children and families with multiple children, the organization said ticket prices for those aged 3 to 18 will be divided into two categories, while families holding a Multi-Child Happiness Card will receive a 30 percent discount.
The current ticket price is 25,000 won ($18) for adults 19 to 64 and 20,000 won for minors 3 to 18 and senior citizens.
Seouldal ranked third in a poll conducted among foreign visitors last year to determine Seoul’s best policy of 2024.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
