After 909 days.....

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party (DP), was acquitted in an appellate trial on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act Wednesday, avoiding the risk of losing his eligibility to run for office. In November last year, a lower court sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended for two years, during the last presidential election. If that ruling is upheld by the Supreme Court, the DP chief will lose his parliamentary seat and be barred from running in a potential snap presidential election should President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment be upheld. However, the Seoul High Court reached a different conclusion. The conservative People Power Party (PPP) expressed shock and disappointment. [PARK YONG-SEOK]