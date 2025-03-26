Wednesday's fortune: Stability, joy and caution
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Good health is your greatest asset.
🔹 Eating well is part of building wealth.
🔹 You may receive pleasant news.
🔹 A new purchase could be on the horizon.
🔹 New opportunities or hopeful developments may arise.
🔹 A useful tip or promising meeting may come your way.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Share stories of your family with pride.
🔹 As you age, hobbies become even more important.
🔹 Live youthfully and stay connected with younger people.
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses.
🔹 Results will reflect your efforts.
🔹 A cheerful, uplifting day awaits.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Treasure the calmness of your daily routine.
🔹 A day to give, rather than receive.
🔹 Relax your body with a warm bath or sitz bath.
🔹 Stretch often to stay limber.
🔹 Take a break — give your mind some stillness.
🔹 Avoid placing too much trust in others.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 An unexpected expense may arise.
🔹 Drink plenty of water or tea today.
🔹 Focus on gratitude for what you have.
🔹 Even on familiar paths, ask for directions.
🔹 Seek advice from elders or experienced individuals.
🔹 Trust and follow your superiors.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You may balance both principle and gain.
🔹 Something you dismissed may bring unexpected joy.
🔹 Progress gains momentum.
🔹 Foster win-win relationships.
🔹 Benefits may outweigh any costs.
🔹 Valuable information may come your way.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Choose to let go instead of clinging.
🔹 Stay centered—balance both sides.
🔹 Don’t compare yourself to others.
🔹 Make sure your efforts are properly rewarded.
🔹 Complete tasks before others do.
🔹 Envy only drains your energy.
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 Northwest
🔹 Your body and mind may overflow with joy.
🔹 Age brings wisdom—wear it with pride.
🔹 Achievement and fulfillment are within reach.
🔹 Do what you love and excel at.
🔹 Enjoy small but certain pleasures.
🔹 Luck is on your side today.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 A cheerful, refreshing day is ahead.
🔹 Light tasks keep the mind active with age.
🔹 Plans are likely to proceed smoothly.
🔹 A beneficial offer or opportunity may come your way.
🔹 Don’t delay—tackle today’s to-dos now.
🔹 Courage and initiative will serve you well.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid crowded places.
🔹 Sometimes silence is golden — choose your words wisely.
🔹 Too much force can lead to a break.
🔹 Slowing down may work in your favor.
🔹 Let go quickly of what’s not working.
🔹 Be cautious — avoid injury.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 South
🔹 Familiar faces may not always be friendly — stay alert.
🔹 Be wary of those who seem overly friendly without reason.
🔹 Avoid money matters and think twice before investing.
🔹 Keep a low profile — don't overextend yourself.
🔹 Protect your body from potential harm.
🔹 Watch for lost or broken items.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Follow your heart — you’ve earned that freedom.
🔹 A celebration or honor may come your way.
🔹 People are your greatest resource — nurture relationships.
🔹 Save and build steadily, even if it’s small.
🔹 Unity and teamwork lead to success.
🔹 Delight in life’s small but certain joys.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A joyful expense may come up.
🔹 Today is always the best day — make it count.
🔹 Give when needed, accept when offered.
🔹 Pay attention to your finances — invest wisely.
🔹 New ventures or helpful tips may arise.
🔹 A beneficial encounter is likely.
🔹 You may receive a small gift or allowance.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
