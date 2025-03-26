'We can learn from this': Son stays upbeat despite Korea’s latest letdown
Published: 26 Mar. 2025, 11:32
In light of another disappointing performance by his team in the World Cup qualifiers, Korea captain Son Heung-min said Tuesday he wants his young teammates to hold their heads high.
Korea ended in a 1-1 draw against Jordan in their latest Group B match in the third round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi. The Taegeuk Warriors now have just one win and three draws at home, compared to three wins and one draw in away matches.
They are still leading Group B with 16 points, three ahead of Jordan.
"The result is extremely disappointing, but I think there are definitely things we can learn from this," Son said. "We should always be prepared to accept these lessons humbly. Despite this disappointment, we're still leading our group and that's a fact. We want to stay there until the end of the round."
Son said he emphasized the same point in his postmatch talk with his teammates.
"For our young players, it can be an honor to play for the country but it can also put a lot of pressure on them," Son said. "So I try to encourage them as much as I can. I told them if we just keep working at it, we will finish in first place. I think the most important thing for these young guys is not to lose their confidence."
Son was left searching for answers as to why Korea have not been able to win much at home, but he said it is not for any lack of effort.
"I know people don't always see how hard these players work, and I couldn't be prouder of my teammates' efforts," Son said. "We have guys who traveled a long way to get here and I saw them still jet-lagged and doze off on the team bus. I am so grateful for what they've done, and I think it's unfortunate they were not rewarded for their hard work."
Son then pointed to the persistent problems with pitches at Korean stadiums. The two matches in March — Korea also had a 1-1 draw against Oman last Thursday — were moved away from Seoul World Cup Stadium because of poor field conditions. But Goyang Stadium and then Suwon World Cup Stadium for the two matches did not look that much better.
"Obviously, players are responsible for not winning games in front of home fans, but I think there's a reason why we've had better results in away matches," Son said. "Although it's the players who compete on the field, the responsibility falls on everyone. When we're at home, we're supposed to enjoy the best playing conditions possible, but things have not improved at all. I know we can play better than this, but when conditions on our home soil get in the way, then I wonder where we should get our home field advantage.
"I know this may sound like an excuse, but every small detail matters in football," Son continued. "It can make the difference of getting one point or getting three points. I hope people will pay closer attention to it."
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
