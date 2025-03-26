Vietnam to cut tariffs on several U.S. products

Vietnam will cut its tariffs on several U.S. products, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and cars, the head of the Finance Ministry's tax policy department said, as the country tries to avoid being hit with U.S. tariffs because of its large bilateral trade surplus.Among the cuts, the tariff on American LNG will be cut to 2 percent from 5 percent, on automobiles to 32 percent from a range of 45 percent to 64 percent, and on ethanol to 5 percent from 10 percent, Nguyen Quoc Hung said in a statement posted on the ministry's website late on Tuesday.The tariff cuts are aimed at "improving trade balances with [Vietnam's] trade partners," Hung said, adding that the United States and Vietnam now had a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.Hung said Vietnam will also remove its tariff on American ethane. He said the decree on the tariff cuts will be ready within this month and will take effect right after that.The cuts are part of a series of measures the Southeast Asian industrial hub has flagged in past weeks to reduce its trade surplus with Washington, which exceeded $123 billion last year.REUTERS