 Breaking the bank: No exchange rate relief in sight
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 18:07
An employee fans dollar bills at Hana Bank's foreign currency forgery and alteration response center in Jung District, central Seoul, on March 27. [YONHAP]

The exchange rate could worsen even further to hit 1,490 won to the dollar in the short term, according to Park Sang-hyun, a researcher at iM Securities, Analysts say the won is the victim of trade uncertainty with the fluid U.S. tariff situation as well as internal political instability and a global trend toward safe assets.
