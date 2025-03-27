Breaking the bank: No exchange rate relief in sight

An employee fans dollar bills at Hana Bank's foreign currency forgery and alteration response center in Jung District, central Seoul, on March 27.The exchange rate could worsen even further to hit 1,490 won to the dollar in the short term, according to Park Sang-hyun, a researcher at iM Securities, Analysts say the won is the victim of trade uncertainty with the fluid U.S. tariff situation as well as internal political instability and a global trend toward safe assets.