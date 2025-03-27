 Kwangju Bank celebrates foreign center with giveaways
Kwangju Bank celebrates foreign center with giveaways

Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 18:25
Kwangju Bank is hosting an event for its foreign customers in celebration of the opening of its first Foreign Banking Center. [KWANGJU BANK]

 
Kwangju Bank is hosting a giveaway event for foreign customers to celebrate the opening of its first financial center exclusively for them.
 
The bank opened the Foreigner Banking Center in Heukseok-dong, Gwangsan District, Gwangju, on Feb. 24.
 

The event, titled “Hi Foreigner! Happy Together!,” consists of three promotions and will run through June 30, the bank announced Thursday.
 
The first event is open to foreign customers who sign up for at least one of the bank’s financial products or make an international money transfer. Exclusive banking products for foreign customers include credit loans, bank accounts, check cards and overseas remittance services.
 
A total of 56 winners will be selected to receive prizes, including an iPhone 16, a 100,000-won Daiso gift certificate, a 50,000-won Olive Young gift certificate and a 10,000 won Starbucks gift certificate.
 
In the second event, the first 4,000 customers who maintain an average balance of at least 100,000 won in a Together Foreigner Bank account for one month will receive 5,000 won cashback.
 
The third event offers a 5,000 won GS25 gift certificate to customers who spend at least 300,000 won using a Together Check Card.
 
Foreign customers can participate in all three events, and those who meet the eligibility requirements will be automatically entered.
 
More details can be found on the Kwangju Wa Bank app, website and the bank’s Foreigner Banking Center.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
