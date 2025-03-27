Cardi B TikTok promoting ginseng passes 1.2 million views

Cardi B’s TikTok promotion of Jung Kwan Jang's ginseng stick has surpassed 1.2 million views as of Thursday evening.The U.S. rapper, best known for her 2020 song “WAP,” uploaded the two-minute TikTok, created in partnership with the ginseng manufacturer, on March 13. In the video, she consumes the Korea Ginseng Company’s Jung Kwan Jang Everytime ginseng stick and praises its efficacy.“This product is very strong tasting,” the singer said. “I’ve been using it for the past week and a half.”“This be keeping me wire,” she emphasized.KGC said that the Everytime stick was “receiving good reception” in the United States in a statement Thursday. “We will continue to develop products designed for local markets and expand our overseas distribution network.”Jung Kwan Jang Everytime's Amazon product page currently features screenshots from Cardi B’s TikTok promotional TikTok and the phrase “Cardi B’s Pick for Endless Energy!”The rapper previously uploaded a video of herself cooking Samyang Foods’ Buldak instant noodles in 2024.