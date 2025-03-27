 Corporate compassion on display as Naver, Kakao and others donate to wildfire victims
Corporate compassion on display as Naver, Kakao and others donate to wildfire victims

Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 19:20
 
Naver, Kakao, GS Group and Domino's Pizza Korea [EACH COMPANY]

Korean companies are joining efforts to support those affected by the historic wildfires with financial donations and supplies.
 
Naver said Thursday that the company donated 1 billion won ($682,000) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association through the platform’s donation service Happybean. The funds will be used to aid the recovery efforts and provide necessary support to the victims.
 

Users have also donated 5 billion won using Happybean as of Thursday, according to Naver.
 
The company is also utilizing its Map service to notify users with relevant warnings and updates about the wildfire, including road closures and emergency instructions.
 
Kakao said Thursday that it will donate a total of 1 billion won, which includes Kakao’s 1,000 won donation per support comment posted by users online. Kakao’s donation platform, Kakao Together, also saw 1.2 million users donate more than 5 billion won as of Thursday, which will be sent to the Community Chest of Korea and the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.
 
GS Group donated 1 billion won to the Korea Red Cross, while game publisher Netmarble and its subsidiary Coway, which produces water purifiers and bidets, donated a combined 500 million won to the Hope Bridge.
 
Woowa Brothers, which operates the delivery platform Delivery Heroes, donated 300 million won, and Domino’s Pizza Korea donated 50 million won to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association.
 
"We've decided to donate to comfort the victims who were affected by the wildfire and to aid them in returning to their everyday lives," Domino's Pizza Korea said Thursday.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
