Hyundai's $8 billion Metaplant opens in Georgia as Trump slaps car tariffs
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 08:48
- SARAH CHEA
Hyundai Motor Group officially unlocked a $7.6 billion metaplant in Georgia Wednesday, saving the company from tariff threat as U.S. President Donald Trump formalized 25 percent levies on all imported cars.
The 117.6-square-meter metaplant in Savannah, Bryan County, will help Hyundai boost its U.S. production capacity to roughly 1.2 million units, around 70 percent of the company's total U.S. sales as of last year.
The plant includes an automobile plant focusing on EVs and hybrids, a joint battery plant with LG Energy Solution, and an auto parts factory from Hyundai Mobis.
The auto plant's capacity currently stands at 300,000 units, with a goal of increasing up to 500,000 units in the future, beating Hyundai Alabama plant's 360,000 units and Kia Georgia's 340,000 units.
Hyundai Ioniq 5s and Ioniq 9s are being manufactured at the plant as of now.
"Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (Hmgma) not only represents the group's advanced manufacturing capabilities and commitment to innovation, but also our investment in relationships with our partners and communities right here in Georgia," said Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group, during the opening ceremony at the plant, which was also attended by Georiga Governor Brian Kemp, Hyundai Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon and CEO José Muñoz.
"With the rich history of craftsmanship and manufacturing in this community, together with the talented workforce at Hmgma we are building the future of mobility with America, in America."
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared 25 percent tariffs on all imported cars to the U.S. market, which will take effect on April 2.
