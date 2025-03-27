 Pushing stroller sales at MaE:B International Baby & Young Children Education Fair
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 18:08
Visitors check out strollers at the 2025 MaE:B International Baby & Young Children Education Fair in Magok at Coex in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on March 27. [YONHAP]

Visitors check out strollers at the 2025 MaE:B International Baby & Young Children Education Fair in Coex Magok in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on March 27.
 
The expo brings together retailers and manufacturers of goods for babies and children, from strollers and toys to early development products. Parenting seminars, as well as hands-on classes and performances, are also offered.
 
