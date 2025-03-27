 Seoul official says no time frame set for resumption of DeepSeek service
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 18:43
This photo taken March 27, 2025, shows Personal Information Protection Commission Chair Ko Hak-soo, during a media briefing at the government complex in Seoul. [NEWS1]

Korea has yet to decide on the time frame for the resumption China's DeepSeek artificial intelligence (AI) after suspending it last month due to concerns regarding its data management, a senior Seoul official said Thursday.
 
The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) temporarily suspended new downloads of the Chinese app on Feb. 15, citing concerns about its data collection practices. The commission said the service would resume after “improvements and remedies” were made in line with Korea's privacy laws.
 
PIPC Chairp Ko Hak-soo said in a recent news conference that DeepSeek had told the government it regarded Korea as an important market and would make efforts to abide by the Personal Information Protection Act.
 
“There is no exact timeline for the resumption,” Ko said when asked when the government would allow DeepSeek to resume service in the country. “Working-level officials from both sides are in talks to reach a satisfactory agreement.”
 
In January, the commission sent a formal inquiry to DeepSeek seeking clarification on the service's data collection and management methods.
 
According to officials, DeepSeek assigned a representative in Korea late last month, after the suspension, and has acknowledged shortcomings in considering its laws and expressed its will to cooperate with the commission.
 
 

Yonhap
