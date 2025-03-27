Shinhan Card launches prepaid tourist card in partnership with Lord System
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 17:58
Shinhan Card announced Thursday that it will introduce a prepaid card for foreign tourists next week in partnership with Lord System, a mobile passport platform company.
The Trip.Pass Card is designed for seamless payments through the Trip.Pass app, Lord System’s all-in-one mobile platform. In addition to smartphone payments, the app offers a range of services for international tourists, including identity verification, transportation access, instant tax refunds and a taxi-hailing feature.
Set to launch on April 1, the prepaid cards will be available in two designs: one featuring a traditional Korean mother-of-pearl pattern and another inspired by Goryeo celadon.
The cards can be purchased in advance through the Trip.Pass mobile app or Interpark Tripple and will be available for pickup at CU convenience stores inside Incheon International Airport. They will also be sold at a souvenir shop inside the National Museum of Korea.
Card recharging is available through the mobile app or at convenience stores using Mastercard, American Express and JCB-branded cards.
The card rollout follows a partnership agreement signed between Shinhan Card and Lord System in September 2024.
To mark the launch, Shinhan Card will hold promotional events, including a 20 percent discount on admission to Lotte World, Lotte Aquarium and Seoul Sky.
The company also plans to introduce a package deal that provides a prepaid card to customers purchasing a KT SIM card through a promotion with KT’s airport roaming center.
Shinhan Card aims to expand its promotional benefits to international workers and foreign students in Korea.
“We will continue to work toward offering unique benefits not only for foreign tourists but also for foreign workers and international students,” a Shinhan Card official said.
Meanwhile, Shinhan Bank, a subsidiary of Shinhan Financial Group, opened its first branch dedicated to serving foreign customers in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, on Jan. 22.
