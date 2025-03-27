Tower of power: Hyundai E&C install distillation tower at Shaheen project site
Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 18:14
A distillation tower is installed at the Shaheen petrochemical project site in Ulsan on March 27.
Hyundai Engineering & Construction announced the same day that the installation of the tower, which separates liquids into individual elements based on their boiling points, was successfully erected at the complex recently. The tower is 118 meters (367 feet) tall and weighs 2,370 tons.
