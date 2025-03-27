 LG develops AI that cuts prototype quality assessment time 99%
LG develops AI that cuts prototype quality assessment time 99%

Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 16:52
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


LG Electronics developed AI that can be used in manufacturing [LG ELECTRONICS]

LG Electronics has come up with AI that can cut the time spent verifying the quality of product prototypes by 99 percent, the company said Thursday. 
 
The technology, according to LG Electronics, is able to estimate the quality of prototypes within three minutes compared to the three to eight hours it took in the past.
 
The AI system itself has reduced training time by more than 95 percent and memory usage to one-tenth while enhancing accuracy by 15 percent, the company said. The system also provides a 3-D image of the prototype products for more intuitive understanding.
 
LG Electronics plans to start deploying this AI system in its manufacturing facilities for refrigerators and washing machines as well as TVs and automotive components.
 
It will also be used for smart factory solutions LG Electronics plans, monitoring and operating manufacturing systems as well as managing big data. 
 
"Verification technology based on AI will significantly shorten the development period for products as well as raise efficiency," said Jeong Dae-hwa, president of LG Electronics.

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags lg electronics



