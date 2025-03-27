 Naver Webtoon becomes first Korean member of global anti-piracy coalition
Naver Webtoon becomes first Korean member of global anti-piracy coalition

Published: 27 Mar. 2025, 14:40
Naver Webtoon's booth at the 51st Angouleme Cartoon Festival in France in 2023 [NAVER WEBTOON]

 
Naver Webtoon has become the first Korean member of the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a global anti-piracy coalition, the webtoon creator and distributor said on Thursday.
 
ACE is a leading content protection coalition dedicated to protecting the legal creative market and preventing digital piracy.
 

To be approved for membership in the coalition, companies must demonstrate a consistent commitment to combating illegal content in the media and entertainment industries. The coalition’s board members then make the final decision based on these demonstrations, according to ACE.
 
Amazon, Apple TV+, Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios and The Walt Disney Studios are among the group's current board members.
 
“Bringing Naver Webtoon into ACE’s ranks builds upon our expansion in Asia-Pacific, our growth worldwide and our mission to protect intellectual property in every form,” said ACE Chairman Charles Rivkin.
 
“Webcomics have transformed entertainment and fandom around the world, enabling storytellers everywhere to share their voice,” said Naver Webtoon CEO Kim Jun-koo. “As the first webcomic company to join ACE, we’re proud to continue to protect creators and raise global awareness of the seriousness of illegal distribution.”
 
“Working alongside ACE and industry partners, we look forward to finding opportunities for joint responses and working together to tackle illegal content distribution,” Kim added.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
