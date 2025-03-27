As wildfires become a 'new normal,' response system overhaul is needed (KOR)

The damage caused by simultaneous wildfires in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang, and Sancheong, South Gyeongsang, is becoming increasingly severe. Fueled by strong winds, the fires are spreading rapidly, causing the scale of destruction to grow exponentially. Most of the more than 20 reported fatalities were elderly individuals in their 60s or older, who were unable to evacuate in time as the flames quickly engulfed their surroundings. Acting President Han Duck-soo issued an emergency statement Wednesday, warning that the nation is facing "the worst wildfires in (its) history" and that "the situation is dire despite mobilizing all available personnel and equipment." A tragic accident also occurred when a firefighting helicopter crashed during containment efforts, killing the pilot.The wildfires have exposed numerous weaknesses in disaster response from ignition to containment. Initial reports suggest that the fires were caused by human carelessness. Government agencies such as the Korea Forest Service and local governments failed to contain the flames early due to inadequate response measures, exacerbating the destruction. While dry weather and strong winds made firefighting efforts difficult, the authorities bear responsibility for failing to anticipate and prepare for such conditions. Firefighting personnel and equipment were also in critically short supply. Many frontline responders were elderly, and the gear provided to them was ineffective against large-scale fires. Given the severe population decline in rural areas, urgent measures must be taken to improve firefighting capabilities.The immediate priority is to extinguish the fires as quickly as possible. Rain is forecast nationwide today, which may help, but there are concerns that the precipitation will not be sufficient to completely suppress the flames. The government and local authorities must mobilize maximum resources to ensure that the fires do not spread further. Residents in mountainous areas and hikers must also exercise extreme caution to prevent additional wildfires from breaking out in a situation where firefighting resources are already overstretched.Once the current crisis is under control, the government and local administrations must engage in a thorough review and completely overhaul their wildfire response systems. With increasingly extreme climate conditions, large-scale spring wildfires are likely to become the "new normal." In prolonged dry weather, even a small spark can escalate into a major disaster. Enhancing professional firefighting personnel, upgrading equipment, and implementing measures such as forest thinning and firebreak expansion are crucial to improving wildfire response. Given the limitations of small- and medium-sized helicopters in early containment efforts, the government must also expedite the introduction of large-scale firefighting helicopters capable of carrying significant amounts of water. Furthermore, authorities must strengthen early warning and evacuation systems to ensure that elderly residents in high-risk mountainous regions can escape safely in emergencies. Wildfire prevention and recovery efforts should not be a partisan issue. Political leaders and the government must work together to allocate necessary funding and manpower to address this growing national crisis.경북 의성과 경남 산청 등에서 발생한 산불 피해가 갈수록 심각해지고 있다. 강한 바람을 타고 산불이 빠르게 번지면서 피해 면적과 규모가 눈덩이처럼 불어나는 모습이다. 이미 20명 넘게 발생한 사망자 대부분은 60대 이상 고령자로, 순식간에 불길이 번지면서 미처 대피하지 못하고 변을 당한 것으로 전해졌다. 한덕수 대통령 권한대행은 어제 긴급 담화문에서 “역대 최악의 산불에 동원할 수 있는 모든 인력과 장비로 맞서고 있으나 상황은 심상치 않다”며 “이제까지 우리가 경험하지 못했던 산불 피해가 우려된다”고 말했다. 현장에서 진화작업을 하던 헬기가 추락하면서 조종사 한 명이 숨지는 안타까운 사고도 있었다.이번 산불은 발생부터 확산까지 수많은 문제점이 드러났다. 시작은 입산객의 부주의로 인한 실화로 추정된다. 산림청 등 정부 기관과 지방자치단체는 미숙한 대처로 조기에 불길을 잡지 못하고 피해를 키웠다. 봄철 건조한 날씨와 강한 바람이 조기 진화를 어렵게 한 요인이었지만, 그런 상황을 예상하고 대비하지 못했던 책임이 막중하다. 현장 진화 인력과 장비도 태부족이었다. 진화대원의 상당수는 60세 이상 고령자였고, 이들에게 지급된 장비도 큰불에 제 기능을 하지 못했다. 젊은 인구가 턱없이 부족한 농촌 지역의 실정을 고려하더라도 시급히 개선책을 마련할 필요가 있다.당장 급한 일은 한시라도 빨리 불길을 잡는 것이다. 오늘 전국에 비 예보가 있는 점은 다행이지만 강우량이 진화에 충분하지 않을 가능성이 크다. 피해가 더 커지지 않도록 정부와 지자체는 가능한 역량을 총동원해 진화에 나서 주길 바란다. 또한 입산객이나 산간 지역 주민들은 산불 예방에 각별한 주의를 기울여야 한다. 가뜩이나 진화 역량이 부족한 상황에서 추가로 산불이 발생하는 일은 없어야 한다.이번 산불이 정리되는 대로 정부와 지자체는 총체적인 반성과 재점검을 통해 산불 대응체계를 완전히 다시 짜길 바란다. 점점 늘어나는 이상기후 현상으로 봄철 대형 산불이 ‘뉴노멀’로 정착될 가능성이 크다. 건조한 날씨가 이어지는 상황에선 작은 불씨도 언제든지 대형 재난으로 번질 위험이 있다. 전문 인력과 장비를 확충하고, 간벌과 임도 확충 등을 통해 신속한 산불 대응에 나설 수 있는 체계를 갖춰야 한다. 중소형 헬기로는 조기 진화에 한계가 있는 만큼 한꺼번에 많은 물을 실을 수 있는 대형 소방 헬기 도입도 시급하다. 산불 피해가 예상되는 산간 지역의 고령자들이 만일의 사태에 안전하게 대피할 수 있도록 조기 경보와 대피 시스템도 보완이 필요하다. 산불 예방과 피해 복구에는 여야가 따로 있을 수 없다. 정치권과 정부가 지혜를 모으고 필요한 곳에 적극적으로 예산과 인력을 배정하기 바란다.